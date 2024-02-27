Chad Gable On How He Feels About His Road To WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE star Chad Gable recently spoke with TVInsider.com on a number of topics including how he feels about his road to WrestleMania 40.

Gable said, “I’m looking forward to it. I want to continue that trend of being on the show and stealing it. Plus it’s in Philadelphia, so I’m hoping for some interaction over there.”

He also talked about the ups and downs he had to go through in his WWE career to get to where he is at today.

“We went through peaks and valleys. I learned a long time ago that this business will have peaks and valleys. I learned to embrace the best times but use the worst times as a motivating factor. Shorty G was about embracing what is given and showing them you’re going to do your absolute best with what you’re given. I put everything into it and here we are. I’m absolutely happy and comfortable now. To be able to do the matches I’ve been able to do with.”