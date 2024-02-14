Chad Gable Talks Wanting To “Finish His Story” With GUNTHER

WWE star Chad Gable recently appeared on an episode of the Battleground podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he feels like he never got his closure with “The Ring General” GUNTHER in their rivalry and how he would like to finish his story with the Intercontinental Champion.

Gable said, “For those that didn’t see I went through a period through the late summer and early fall with with GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship.” “He’s on this insane run right now, a record-setting run with the title. I don’t think I ever got closure with [my rivalry with GUNTHER]. I feel like there was still some loose ends left there, that could still be tied up. So first and foremost, if I had it my way I’d like to finish that up. I’d like to finish that story.”

“I’d like to win that championship and really solidify myself as a singles guy, finally. I’ve kind of always had this stigma attached to me that I’m a tag team wrestler, and I think winning my first singles championship is my chance to break free from that for good. So, that would be my goal.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)