Championship Match Made Official For WWE SummerSlam PLE

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw United States Champion “The Maverick” Logan Paul and “The Mega Star” LA Knight take part in a contract signing segment for a championship match at SummerSlam. Moments later, it was made official that Paul would defend the United States Title against Knight at The Biggest Party Of The Summer.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 takes place on Saturday, August 3 from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.