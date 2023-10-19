Changes Made To WWE Survivor Series 2023 Due To Strong Demand

WWE’s Survivor Series will take place on Saturday, November 25, from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, and there is a high demand for the event. Friday Night SmackDown from Allstate Arena will serve as the go-home show the night before.

As previously reported, WWE intends to hold the WarGames match at this show despite the fact that it has yet to be advertised.

After going on sale on July 21, tickets sold out on October 15, with 12,928 sold. Originally, WWE planned to use the big titantron for the show, as they do for most PLEs and TV events.

That has changed as WWE has expanded the setup, which now holds over 15,000 seats and over 2700 initially configured tickets. They will now have a smaller setup, which means a special stage setup will be in place.

WrestleTix noted the following:

“WWE expanded the setup/configuration for Survivor Series at Allstate Arena. The new setup accommodates a total of 15,342 seats, adding 2,784 to the previous configuration. Sections 105, 108, 205, and 208 have been added, resulting in what should be a different stage setup. This change also applies to the Smackdown event at this venue the day before.”

“The official platinums (the front 4 rows in each new section) are $300 & $175. Most of the other seats are priced at $40.”