Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo Provides Injury Update Following Recent Setback

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE NXT star Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo sustained an injury during a live NXT event in mid-October. During an eight-man tag team main event, Lorenzo accidentally hit his face on a post and then landed hard on his back. The match was halted, and Stacks was stretchered out of the arena and taken to the hospital.

Recently, Stacks provided an update through his Instagram stories. He posted a photo of himself in a neck brace on a hospital bed, giving a thumbs-up with his middle finger raised. He captioned it, “Doc was concerned about my ‘attitude.’ Told ‘em it’s a preexisting condition. The show goes on.”

In his next post, Stacks wrote, “Right back to the grind.”