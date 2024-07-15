Charlie Dempsey Added To Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI On 7/28 In Brooklyn

Another WWE NXT star is coming to GCW Presents: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI later this month.

On Monday, MMA legend and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett announced via social media that Charlie Dempsey will be working for his Bloodsport XI show on July 28.

With the addition of Dempsey, featured below is an updated look at the current officially advertised lineup for the 7/28 event in Brooklyn:

* Shayna Baszler vs. Miyu Yamashita

* Mike Santana vs. Homicide

* Josh Woods to compete

* Mike Bailey vs. AKIRA

* Creed Brothers (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed) vs. TBAM

* Charlie Dempsey vs. TBA