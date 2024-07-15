Charlie Dempsey Added To Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI On 7/28 In Brooklyn

Another WWE NXT star is coming to GCW Presents: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI later this month.
On Monday, MMA legend and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett announced via social media that Charlie Dempsey will be working for his Bloodsport XI show on July 28.
With the addition of Dempsey, featured below is an updated look at the current officially advertised lineup for the 7/28 event in Brooklyn:
* Shayna Baszler vs. Miyu Yamashita
* Mike Santana vs. Homicide
* Josh Woods to compete
* Mike Bailey vs. AKIRA
* Creed Brothers (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed) vs. TBAM
* Charlie Dempsey vs. TBA
A wrestler seemingly born and bred for Bloodsport.
And with his pedigree, it seems only natural.
Looking to build off of his debut victory, Charlie Dempsey is lacing up the boots once again and walking into the ring of the hardest hitting event in Professional Wrestling – Josh… pic.twitter.com/yRkesVntwt
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) July 15, 2024