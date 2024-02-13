Charlotte Flair Issues Positive Update On Her Recovery From Knee Surgery

Charlotte Flair is keen to get back into the squared circle as soon as she can.

The top star has been sidelined for 9 to 12 months due to a severe injury sustained in a December match against Asuka on WWE SmackDown. She tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus.

The injury occurred when Flair performed a spot in the corner, appeared to twist while falling, and immediately grabbed her knee.

Flair was asked about her recovery from surgery during a CNBC interview today.

“I am six weeks out [from having surgery] Thursday, I’m ahead of schedule, and every day all I can think about is returning back to the ring, especially with all the excitement with Raw going to Netflix, WrestleMania 40, and Philadelphia. All I can think about is getting back and winning that number 15 [Women’s Title].”

The initial belief was that Charlotte would be out of action for nine months. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Charlotte’s father Ric Flair commented on her recovery:

“So I was speaking with Dr. Dugan, he’s been there 30 years. You know what he said to me? He said since he’s been at the Andrews Clinic, 30 years, right, Ashley is one of the top three athletes, not wrestlers, they’ve ever done surgery on. Think about that. We’re talking Bo Jackson, I could go down the list of people, the Tommy Johns. He said, ‘We consider her one of the top three athletes, not wrestlers, to ever come through the doors.’ Her recovery, she’s crushing it. She’s not gonna come back faster than they will ever recommend, but it’s unbelievable. But I thought that might be one of the biggest compliments anybody could ever get. It’s unfortunate that it had to come from a doctor at a hospital, but I keep telling people, man, she’s a different kind of cat.”