Charlotte Flair Names Her Mount Rushmore Of Women’s Wrestling

Top WWE star Charlotte Flair recently appeared on Episode Four of the Complex Graps Wrestling podcast, where she discussed various topics, including her Mount Rushmore of female wrestlers.

Flair stated that she cannot overlook the Four Horsewomen—herself, Becky Lynch, Mercedes Mone (formerly known as Sasha Banks), and Bayley. She expressed that her love for wrestling would not have been as strong without the presence of Bayley, Banks, and Lynch during her time in NXT. Flair acknowledged that her fellow Horsewomen are the reason she fell in love with professional wrestling.

Flair said, “I always say the Four Horsewomen just because they’re who and why I fell in love with wrestling. Not that I didn’t respect or love or look up to the women before me; had I not, we all have kind of gone our separate paths, but had I not been with that core when I started, I don’t know where I’d be today. They’re the reason why I fell in love with wrestling, got good at wrestling, and, like, we all took it to the next level together. So, that’s my four.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)