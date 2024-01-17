Charlotte Flair Shares Rehabilitation Footage Days After Knee Surgery (Video)

Charlotte Flair, who will be out for nine to twelve months due to a serious injury, is driven to get back to the squared circle as soon as possible.

The future WWE Hall of Famer tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in a match against Asuka on WWE SmackDown in December when Flair did a maneuver in the corner. She appeared to twist after falling, and held her knee. Prior to the injury, she had been on a long babyface streak, including a victory over Damage CTRL in the Women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series in November.

She had the operation earlier this month in Birmingham, Alabama, and has been in recovery ever since.

The former WWE Women’s Champion announced on her Instagram Story that she had her stitches removed and shared some rehab footage.