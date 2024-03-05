Chelsea Green Believed WWE Would Be Mad At Her For Matt Cardona Wearing A Women’s Tag Title Replica

WWE star Chelsea Green recently appeared on an episode of the Lightweights podcast, where she talked about a number of topics including how she had no idea her husband and former WWE star Matt Cardona was going to wear a replica of the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Green said, “Oh my gosh. Okay, so he came and watched me win the title in Atlanta. I guess after I won the title, he immediately went online and bought the replica, got overnighted by WWE Shop or Fanatics, and had it like two days later to go to Japan with. He didn’t ask me, he didn’t tell me. I saw him with it in Japan. Everyone thought, because he was in Japan on my off days, that it was the real belt.”

Green also talked about how she believed WWE would be mad at her for Cardona wearing the championship belt.

“Yes [everyone thought he took my belt]. I was just waiting for someone at work to call me and ask. Thank god they did not believe it. But I was worried. I was worried, I’m not gonna lie, because he does stuff like that. He does crazy things. He makes videos out of all my wrestling stuff. I am the butt of all his jokes [laughs]. So I really thought that WWE was gonna get mad at me, and I was gonna have to prove, like, ‘Here I am, this is the belt. He’s got a different one.’”

You can check out Green’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)