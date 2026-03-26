Chelsea Green Injury Update, Optimism Growing Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Chelsea Green is reportedly making strong progress in her recovery from a broken ankle suffered in early February, with internal optimism growing about her timeline, though her status for WrestleMania 42 remains uncertain.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on FightfulSelect.com, Green has been determined to stay visible on television during her recovery rather than step away completely, a request WWE has supported. She is expected to continue appearing on WWE SmackDown and AAA programming regardless of her in-ring clearance.

While no firm return date has been set, the report notes there is growing belief she could be cleared sooner rather than later, leaving open the possibility—though not confirmed—of a WrestleMania appearance.

Green herself recently addressed the severity of the injury while speaking on The Ghosts of Hollywood podcast.

“My ankle, it’s broken. The inner ankle bone chipped and cracked. It’s very much broken. A lot of people are questioning that. I’m able to (put) weight there. I feel like we’re on a good trajectory to make a solid comeback,” she said.

Her husband, Matt Cardona, has also returned to WWE in recent weeks, joining the SmackDown roster after a five-year absence.

WWE has not officially confirmed a timetable for Green’s return, but signs continue to point toward steady recovery progress.