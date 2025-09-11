Chelsea Green Pushing For NXT Star’s WWE Main Roster Call-Up

WWE SmackDown star Chelsea Green is making it clear that she wants her current ally, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, to join her on the main roster.

In a new interview with USA Today, Green said she feels it is her “job” to ensure Page is seen as a top-level star in WWE and expressed her hope that he remains part of her Green Regime faction if and when the move happens.

“(Page) absolutely deserves everything in wrestling that he’s ever got, and now I feel like it’s my job to make sure the main roster sees him as a main roster talent,” Green said.

Green and Page have recently been paired together on NXT as the self-proclaimed “Canadian Saviors.” WrestleVotes has reported that WWE has discussed the possibility of using them as an on-screen pairing on Raw or SmackDown.

When asked how she envisioned Page’s transition to the main roster, Green made it clear she hopes their alliance continues, “I also hope that he stays with us. I think that we’ve learned so much from him, he’s learned so much from us, and we have just made kind of the perfect unit.”

The Green Regime currently features Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre on SmackDown. Adding Page — as a reigning male champion — would bolster the group’s credibility and influence on either Raw or SmackDown.

Page recently lost a Flag Match to Tavion Heights on the September 9 edition of NXT, following the surprise return of former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze. A match between Page and Breeze has now been set for the upcoming NXT Homecoming special on September 16.

That show is expected to feature several crossover appearances, including Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.