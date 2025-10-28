Chris Bey Reflects On One-Year Anniversary Of Career-Threatening Neck Injury

Top TNA Wrestling star Chris Bey suffered a serious neck injury during the iMPACT television tapings on October 27, 2024. Since then, Bey has made occasional appearances for the company while focusing on his recovery and working towards making his return to the ring.

Recently, Bey took to his Instagram account to reflect on the one-year anniversary of his devastating injury. In his post, he discussed his relationship with professional wrestling and expressed gratitude to everyone who has supported him during his recovery, including TNA.

Bey wrote, “10.27.24

Wrestling has always been my life LONG before I made it a career. Since I was 3 I’ve been addicted and I’ve known this was what I wanted to do with my life. Rarely does one get to chase and achieve their dreams. If this was to be the end of my journey, I had no regrets in the decisions I’ve made that led me to this moment. Had a lot of conversations with God, and understanding that I was still alive for a purpose made me push everyday with an unimaginable strength and drive.

The support of my amazing girlfriend, the best tag team partner ever, TNA and the entire wrestling world kept me feeling like I mattered and I was cared about. I’m so grateful and thankful for all of it. The work from doctors and staff, top notch. Today, I celebrate life because a year ago I thought it was the end of mine. Greatest Story Ever Told is far from over.

I love you all. – Chris”

There is no information yet on when Bey will be medically cleared to return to in-ring action, but updates will be provided as they become available.