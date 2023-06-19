Chris Hemsworth Gives Update On Rumored Todd Phillips-Produced Hulk Hogan Biopic

Hemsworth-a-mania is runnin’ wild.

Hopefully.

Actor Chris Hemsworth recently appeared on the “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet” podcast for an interview, during which he addressed the status of the rumored Hulk Hogan biopic he is expected to play the starring role in.

“I don’t know what’s happening with it at the moment, but there’s a good story there,” he said. “I’d love to tell it.”

Hemsworth added, “I know Todd Phillips has been deep in the world of The Joker, but we’ve had conversations, and yeah, fingers crossed.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.