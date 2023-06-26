Chris Jericho Challenges Sting To A Tornado Tag Team Match At AEW Dynamite

Sting, Darby Allin, and Tetsuya Naito defeated Le Suzuki Gods (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki) in Trios action on Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II pay-per-view from Toronto. Sting and Naito worked together to allow Naito to roll up on Suzuki for the win. Following the match, Jericho attacked Naito with his baseball bat until Sting saved him.

Jericho interrupted Sting at the Forbidden Door II post-show media scrum and issued a challenge for a Tornado Tag Team match on this week’s AEW Dynamite, as seen in the video below. Jericho will team up with Guevara as The Painmaker to take on Sting and Allin.

Jericho used his bat to knock a water bottle into the media crowd, and AEW President Tony Khan then announced that the match would be held on Wednesday night.