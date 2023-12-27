Chris Jericho Reacts To CM Punk’s WWE In-Ring Return

Although there is a lot of tribalism in wrestling among some fans, having more options for wrestlers is always a good thing. Despite the fact that CM Punk left AEW on bad terms, Chris Jericho appears to wish Punk the best in his return to WWE.

Punk’s AEW career ended after a physical altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In. Jericho previously stated that he spoke with Punk following the incident.

After the infamous All Out brawl with The Elite, Jericho was quoted as calling Punk “a cancer in the locker room and a detriment to the company.” On Christmas, he also made headlines for his conversation with Punk’s lawyer about the NDA related to the backstage incident.

However, Jericho has publicly praised and wished for another AEW match with Punk. In an interview with WFAA, Jericho stated that things in AEW were going as usual without Punk.

WWE made history at Madison Square Garden with a house show featuring CM Punk’s in-ring return.

Punk made his WWE in-ring return at Madison Square Garden in New York City, defeating Dominik Mysterio before their rematch at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, December 30. Punk also made a statement about how his story is just getting started at WrestleMania 40.

As seen below, Jericho commented on a WWE Instagram post about Punk’s return.