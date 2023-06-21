Chris Jericho Reflects On Pitching Alpha vs. Omega For AEW Dynamite In Winnipeg

Alpha vs. Omega.

It almost happened inside an AEW ring in the hometown of both guys.

Chris Jericho reflected on a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho about pitching a showdown between himself and Kenny Omega for the March 15 episode of AEW Dynamite in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

“We went to Winnipeg, Manitoba, I pitched Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho,” he began. “Couldn’t get the match, you know why? Trios.”

He continued, “Me, Danny, and Sammy had to beat his stupid ass, but still. No singles match, ‘Kenny is in a trio.’ What are you talking about? This is Kenny Omega.”

Check out the complete episode of Talk Is Jericho by visiting Simplecast.com.