Chris Jericho Reveals DDT Pro Wrestling Initially Asked Him To Work For Them In July

AEW star Chris Jericho recently took to an episode of his “Talk Is Jericho” podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including how he was initially asked by DDT Pro Wrestling to come work for them in July.

Jericho said, “I was asked if I wanted to work for DDT and Takeshita earlier in the year. We were in San Francisco at the Cow Palace, so it was probably February, they wanted me to come in July, but my family and I already had plans to go to Italy at that time. They said, ‘What about the Ultimate Party for November 2?’ At the time, it was nine months away. Now that it’s all said and done, I can say that I really enjoyed working for DDT. Any time you go to a new company, you never know what it’s going to be like.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)