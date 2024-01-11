Chris Jericho Was Reportedly Knocked Out During One Of His Cruises By A WWE Veteran

During Jim Cornette’s podcast, there was discussion about Chris Jericho accusations, and co-host Brian Last said the following:

“Man, there is a story I would love to tell, but I didn’t get permission, but him getting knocked out on his own cruise ship by someone he mouthed off to. It’s the most incredible f*cking story, but I can’t talk about that today.”

Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net noted the following regarding Last’s comments:

“I asked around about the incident on the Jericho Cruise, and sources were able to confirm the story to me, as well as the identity of the person involved. The incident took place during Chris Jericho’s Rock N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea – Part Deux: Second Wave, back in January 2020. During the cruise there was an altercation between Jericho and former WWE US and Tag Champion MVP, where heated words were exchanged that resulted in MVP knocking out Chris Jericho.”

In late 2020, AEW’s Chris Jericho and WWE’s MVP had a public falling out on Twitter. Following the May 18th, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Houston, Texas, Jericho and MVP reportedly clashed at the hotel where the wrestlers were staying.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com commented on Haynes’ article by writing “I’d heard this story just under a year ago myself, after we’d reported the issues between MVP and Jericho.”