Chris Jericho’s Message To WWE After NXT Defeated AEW: “Don’t Get Too Far Up Your Own A**”

The ratings battle between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite took place last Tuesday night, as TBS moved Dynamite from its normal timeslot of Wednesday nights, and NXT came out on top.

WWE brought in Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Asuka, LA Knight, and The Undertaker for NXT, which drew 921,000 live viewers and a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic, while AEW and Dynamite drew 609,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating in the key demo.

Chris Jericho was asked about the ratings battle while speaking with The Messenger.

“You know, you can only bring in Cena and Undertaker and Cody and everybody else so much because nobody wants to work on their secondary show all the time,” Jericho exclusively told The Messenger. “And it was a fun little, ‘Hey, F-you AEW.’ I didn’t even really worry about it.”

Jericho added, “It was just an opportunity to stick it to us with stunt casting.”

He tried to convince AEW President Tony Khan to bring in Mike Tyson, Snoop Dogg, and Shaq for the show to fire back, but Khan didn’t want to do that.

“This would be like a football game where you bring in all of your top stars from years prior and beat the other team 30-26,” he argued. “It’s like a video game. Let’s bring in Tom Brady from five years ago and then play him for one game against Chris Jericho. OK, you guys won, but you only won 30-26.”

Jericho continued, “So, don’t get too far up your own ass because you didn’t do that good of a job as far as crushing us. And our show was better than theirs, quite frankly. So, it doesn’t bother me. It’s competition, man. It’s good for the fans, it’s good for the companies.”