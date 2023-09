It looks like CJ “Lana” Perry is making a return to AEW television for a second appearance.

When?

Tonight!

Ahead of tonight’s AEW Collision show at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH., the former WWE Superstar posted a teaser video on social media hyping her return to AEW.

““On my way to AEW Collision catch me tonight at 8pm on TNT,” Perry wrote in the video, which you can view below.

