CJ Perry (Lana) Announces New Podcast “Identity Crisis” Featuring Rusev

Former WWE star CJ Perry, known as Lana, announced on her Instagram that she will launch her podcast titled “Identity Crisis” on Spotify on November 3. Her real-life husband, Rusev, will be the first guest.

Perry wrote, “Stepping into the podcast is @tobemiro, ‘professional Bulgarian bad guy’ and real-life husband to @thecjperry! First episode goes live 11/3 on @spotify—make sure to subscribe & rate 5 stars! Filmed & recorded at @passes

Perry was part of WWE from 2013 to 2021, where she was prominently featured in storylines involving Rusev. Although Rusev was released from the company in April 2020, Perry was granted her release in June 2021. In 2023, Perry and Rusev briefly reunited in AEW, and there were speculations that Perry would return to WWE once Rusev made his comeback. However, this return did not occur.