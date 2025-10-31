Undertaker Admits He Was Involved In An Accident That Destroyed Fan’s Car

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently appeared on the “2 Bears, 1 Cave” podcast, where he discussed various topics, including an accident he had that damaged a fan’s car.

Undertaker said, “I’ll tell you a funny story, though, about that because it’s got a 4-inch lift on it and it’s got big 38-inch tires on it. I love sitting up there and being able to see everything.”

He continued, “A couple of weeks ago, I’m at Whole Foods. I went to buy some steaks…..I was going to grill some steaks and I backed into a spot at Whole Foods… I get in, throw the steaks in the truck, and I pull out. The truck is so high that I didn’t see the car next to me. I ran right over the front of this car. My back wheels ran right over the hood. I was like, “Oh, you got to be sh***ing me here, man. I can’t. Unbelievably, it was [a fan].”

Undertaker added, “I mean obviously I probably wasn’t paying as much attention as I should, but I couldn’t see it cuz it was lower, like a Mazda that he had lowered too. It’s like opposite those back wheels ran right over.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.