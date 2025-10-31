Sami Zayn Calls U.S. Title Run Was One Of His Favorite WWE Moments

WWE star Sami Zayn recently reflected on his time as the WWE United States Champion in a post on his official Twitter (X) account. He expressed that his eight weeks as U.S. champion is one of his favorite experiences in the company.

Zayn wrote, “Been reflecting on my run as US Champion. One of my favorite things I’ve done in WWE. 8 weeks, 8 very different opponents, 8 bangers in a row. It’s hard to do something great. In the age of content, it’s even harder to do something memorable. It felt like this was both. Grateful.”

Zayn held the U.S. Championship for 48 days before suffering a surprising loss to the recently returned Ilja Dragunov on the October 17th episode of WWE SmackDown. Since taking the title, Ilja Dragunov has chosen to follow in Zayn’s footsteps by continuing the Open Challenge format, successfully defending the championship last week against Aleister Black.

Tonight, Dragunov is set to defend the title once again in another U.S. Title Open Challenge Match, this time on SmackDown at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.