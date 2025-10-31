Matt Hardy Addresses The Hardys’ Future In WWE

Matt Hardy spoke about The Hardys’ recent run as NXT tag team champions on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

During the show, the WWE legend spoke about how The Hardys are best used as a novelty act in WWE these days, and who they would like to work with on the WWE main roster.

The following are some of the highlights from the show where he talks about this.

On how The Hardys are best used as a novelty act in WWE whether it be on NXT, Raw or SmackDown: “I think in a perfect world, to optimize stuff, I would like to see myself and Jeff (Hardy) spend a little more time with TNA, and I would like to see this partnership grow a little bit because I think WWE looks at us as legacy acts. We were WWE-born and bred, and maybe we do stick our heads back in NXT, do another little run there. Maybe we stick our heads into a Raw, do a small run there. Maybe we stick our heads into SmackDown and do a small run there. I definitely think there is a lot of interesting, exciting stuff that can be done, especially if we are used as novelty acts. I think that’s where Jeff and I are at the best, if doing so mething for WWE. If we come in like a novelty act, and it’s not like we’re gonna be there and we’re booking all the way from WrestleMania 44 to 45, brother. We’re gonna do a solid year on TV, whatever. I think when we come in and we have a short, explosive little run, I think that’s where we’re used in our most optimal way. So we’ll see. It’s pro wrestling and never say never. Anything could happen in pro wrestling in 2026. Anything could happen and we’ll see.”

On who The Hardys are interested in working with on the WWE main roster: “Probably anyone that we have not worked with. And there’s a few. I mean, we’ve said that before. We would love to do a Broken Matt/Brother Nero with the Wyatt Sicks. Just in some way. In some kind of capacity. That would be very fun to do.”

Check out the complete episode via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Andrew Thompson and Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.