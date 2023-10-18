CJ Perry Says It Was Miro’s Idea For AEW To Bring Her In

CJ Perry recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics including how it was all Miro’s idea for the company to bring her in.

Perry said, “The time is now. Well, definitely subscribe to CJPerry.com so you can get the full tea, all of it. I think it was a timing thing. This was always a discussion. Miro’s been plotting this out for a really long time, talking about his Hot & Flexible wife, for probably two years now and wanting to bring me in. It was just a timing thing. I had a lot of other things going on, a couple of different projects. It was just figuring out the timing and the timing was right. All of it was his idea, to be honest. All of it was his idea. I’m just hired talent right now.”

Perry also talked about how she is super excited for what comes next in the storyline.

Perry said, “Super excited. I love wrestling so much. I love the world of wrestling. There’s nothing like it. I’ve discussed this so many times with you of how the energy in the arena and the fans, oh, my gosh. I truly miss the wrestling world so much. Last year I would be going as a fan to WWE and AEW events just because I love the world of wrestling. So it’s really exciting to be back in the world of wrestling and it’s very exciting to work for AEW scouting talent, looking for talent to make the next champion.”

You can check out Perry’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)