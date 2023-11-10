CJ Perry Teases Wrestling Hardcore Match In AEW

CJ Perry recently appeared as a guest on the In The Kliq podcast for an in-depth interview.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about a potential hardcore match in AEW, who she would like to share the ring with and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On a potential hardcore match in AEW: “Maybe I’ll have a hardcore match. Someone recently asked me, ‘Hey, so are you going to wrestle?’ I’m like, ‘ like, Look, it’s a wrestling show. Obviously, I’m going to fight a bitch or two if I need to.’ Again, it’s all about story. If you push me too far I’m going to punch you in the face,” she said. “Then, later I was thinking, on the alternative show [WWE], I will always wanted to go through a table and I always wanted a ladder match. Miro, being the protective person that he is was like, ‘Absolutely not. You will die,’ and I’m like, ‘Okay, calm down, Mr. Bulgaria’ Of course, I was able to do both. Ironically, it was after he left that I did all the tables. Ten tables, it was my dream. I’m kind of hoping now, I keep on saying that I want to do a hardcore match. The Redeemer, again, ‘No. Do you want to die?’ I’m just like, ‘Why not do it here? You’re not going to do it in any other place.’”

On who she would want to share the ring with: “Honestly, Saraya. Obviously, she’s one of my favorite people and I’ve known her for over a decade now. We have so much history and she’s helped me so much in wrestling. I definitely trust her and I’m close with her mom. So that would be just like a crazy dream, but there’s so many other incredible people. Britt Baker’s character work is amazing. Toni Storm, I’m a fan of a lot of women.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.