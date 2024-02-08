Claudio Castagnoli Compares Jon Moxley To John Wayne, Calls Him Special

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez on a number of topics including how fellow AEW star and Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley is like John Wayne and how that is what makes Moxley special.

Castagnoli said, “Hey, I’m nobody’s dad, right, that’s Christian’s role in AEW. Here’s the beauty about Jon Moxley. Mox is gonna do what Mox is gonna do, and that’s him, and that’s awesome. That’s what makes him so special. He is so, he’s like John Wayne. He’s like James Dean. He’s just that cool guy. He’s just cool. No matter what he does, he can just come in and wear whatever and you’re just like, ‘Yeah, that guy’s cool.’ I don’t know, that’s just my impression of him. So hey, if he wants to use a fork, I’m like, ‘Alright, I’m on your team.”

You can check out Castagnoli’s comments in the video below.



