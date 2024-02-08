Claudio Castagnoli On Skye Blue Being AEW’s Workhorse, Will Ospreay Coming To AEW

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli recently appeared on Adrian Hernandez’s YouTube channel for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Castagnoli commented on if it’s more important to be champion or to be the best:

“Being the best. That’s the standard I set for myself. If I am the champion or not, the guy that you want to be in the ring with to test yourself, to test your limits, to see if you’ve got what it takes. I don’t need to have a championship belt to perform at my best. I don’t need to have that to train harder to keep pushing myself and I feel like that to me is more important.”

On being a workhorse:

“I always used to be in the top five or top 10 of most matches wherever I was. I was up to 200 matches a year for four or five years straight. To be fair, Orange Cassidy had the most AEW matches. I had the most AEW and ROH matches combined. But the most matches, even more than me and Orange, was Skye Blue. So you know, like, props to her because that’s how we get better. That’s how you show that you want it.”

On Will Ospreay coming to AEW:

“If you want to grow as a performer, you have to take that leap of faith. You have to face new challenges. He didn’t have to ask me. He figured it out himself. That’s why he’s coming to AEW. That’s just the person and the performer he is. I don’t know him that well, but he looks for new challenges. Every match, he wants to be better. He wants to impress people. He wants to give them something to remember and that’s why he figured his next step is coming to AEW. The biggest wrestling markets are in America, so if you want to be part of the big wrestling companies, you come to America.”

You can check out the interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)