Claudio Castagnoli Opens Up About Being CMLL World Heavyweight Champion

Top AEW star and reigning CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Claudio Castagnoli spoke with Dirt Sheet Radio about several topics, including his experience as a champion.

Castagnoli said, “It feels very special for me. Like you mentioned, I’ve been doing this for quite a while, and I’ve been a fan of CMLL. I’ve been trying to work for CMLL for almost 20 years. To see this come full circle and to represent the company, I don’t take this lightly at all. I’m very proud of it, and I’m very proud of being part of that tradition. You mentioned how CMLL is doing right now, and it’s incredibly popular. I would just be happy to be a part of CMLL at any point. But to be a part of it at this point, I just feel like the pressure is on even more to represent it well and for me to honor the tradition and to be the best CMLL World Heavyweight Champion there is.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)