Claudio Castagnoli Says He Prefers ROH Being Held At Soundstage In Orlando

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli recently appeared on the WrestleTalk podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he gives credit to Eddie Kingston for being the ROH World Champion as he has been a fighting champion.

Castagnoli said, “I think it was better when I was the champion [laughs]. No, I give him credit. Even if I don’t really respect him, he’s been a fighting champion. He has all this passion for Ring of Honor because of the Ring of Honor he idolizes, with Xavier and Homicide, those were his idols, and he is trying to live up to that legacy. It’s still a great place for younger talent to show off what they got, to prove themselves, and that’s the fun for me.”

Castagnoli also talked about how he prefers ROH TV tapings to be held at the Soundstage in Orlando.

“Back when I was champion, when it was just the Orlando tapings, it was on the Soundstage, which I kind of prefer because it had a different, distinct look to it. I would like, maybe in the future, for Ring of Honor almost to go back to its own look, which I feel helps. But even now, the way it is, it’s fun because you see different talent in Ring of Honor, you see new talent in Ring of Honor. You see talent from Ring of Honor kind of moving slowly towards Rampage and Dynamite. So I think it’s a lot of fun for people who really love wrestling and want to go deeper into who’s going to be the next big thing, or who’s gonna pop up next. It’s kind of what Ring of Honor has always been, which is a proving ground for people who want to step up and explode onto the scene.”

