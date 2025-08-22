Updated Lineup For ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025

Following last night’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub, the company announced an updated lineup for the upcoming Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view (PPV).

Shane Taylor Promotions’ ROH Pure Champion, Lee Moriarty, known as “Taiga Style,” will defend his title against Xelhau. Additionally, Paul Walter Hauser will face QT Marshall in a Fight Without Honor Match.

Previously announced for the event, ROH World Champion Bandido will defend his title against Hechicero from the Don Callis Family, and ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena will defend her title against Mina Shirakawa.

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 is set to take place on Friday, August 29, at the iconic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.