CM Punk Announced As One Of Four Hosts For WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff In Las Vegas

Four hosts have been announced for today’s big WrestleMania XL Kickoff event.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. on Thursday at 7/6c, WWE has announced who will be hosting the show that officially starts the road to WrestleMania 40.

“CM Punk, Pat McAfee, Michael Cole and Big E. will be the hosts of today’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff,” the announcement began. “[The show is] a free and open-to-the-public fan and media event streaming LIVE at 4pm PT from T-Mobile Arena!”

Check out the announcement below, and make sure to check back here throughout the evening for continued news and notes coming out of today’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event in Las Vegas, NV.