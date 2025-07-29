CM Punk Believes WWE Feels Different Without Michael Hayes; Praises Triple H

Top WWE star CM Punk was a guest on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, where he talked about various topics, including how much he misses WWE Hall of Famer and producer Michael Hayes.

Punk said, “Michael Hayes just went down, got a knee surgery. So you know, Freebird’s gone for a while. And I really do feel the impact of him not being around. Now, you can text him. But he’s at home. And him not being there, his presence is missed.”

On how different WWE is under Triple H:

“Triple H obviously is sitting in the chair and he’s the boss. But one of the aspects that I really love about this brand new WWE that I’ve come back to is…if he’s got a daddy/daughter dance, he’s not at TV. And I find that to be so amazing and brilliant, like ‘Yeah. Go hang out with your kid. Go have those moments. We’ll be fine. We’ll get through.’ But you definitely feel it, and there’s so many people that cast a large shadow that you definitely feel their absence when they’re not on the show.”

