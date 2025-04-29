CM Punk Breaks Silence On Paul Heyman’s Betrayal At WrestleMania 41

Following the chaotic main event of WrestleMania 41, CM Punk spoke with Deadline.com to address the shocking betrayal by Paul Heyman and the brutal chair shot he endured during the match.

When asked directly which hurt more—the physical blow or Heyman’s emotional betrayal—Punk didn’t hesitate:

“Heyman has betrayed me before. We’ve been friends for a very long time, and friends fight. Since he’s betrayed me before, he knows how this plays out. He knows there’s receipts coming for him, too.”

Punk elaborated further on the emotional toll of Heyman’s decision to side with Seth Rollins over him:

“The betrayal and the mental pain, I think, are worse than the physical. I almost wish he would’ve done all that and stuck with Roman, because going with Seth was the real pain. But you know what? Seth needs him.”

As of now, it remains unclear when CM Punk will return to WWE television following the brutal events at WrestleMania.

