CM Punk Explains Why He’ll Never Switch Back To His Old Theme Music

CM Punk has made it clear that he has no intention of ever switching back to his old WWE theme, “This Fire Burns,” explaining that “Cult of Personality” is now permanently tied to his identity as a performer.

In an interview with GQ Sports, Punk dismissed the idea of returning to his former song. “No, I can’t, and I’m gonna tell you why, even though it’s none of your business,” he said with a smirk. “‘Cult of Personality’ is iconic. ‘This Fire Burns’ is also iconic. But come on, we’re talking about Living Colour. Vernon Reid. That song’s been with me since 1989 when it came out and I was on the Little League team, The Indians.”

He went on to reveal that securing the song was a pivotal part of his 2011 WWE contract negotiations. “I knew it was time to make ‘Cult Of Personality’ my official theme song in WWE when I was renegotiating my contract and I knew how much Vince McMahon hated to pay for licensed music,” Punk explained. “And I said, ‘Guess what, pal? The only way I’m re-signing is if I get this song.’ I thought he was gonna say no and I was gonna peace out and go on vacation. He said yes, and well, now here I am.”

The two songs represent distinct chapters of Punk’s career. “This Fire Burns” by Killswitch Engage accompanied his early rise in WWE, including his ECW Championship reign and initial main event pushes. Its brief return in 2011 was tied to his now-legendary “Pipebomb” promo and victory over John Cena. But his return weeks later at the height of the storyline cemented “Cult of Personality” as his theme moving forward, marking the beginning of his peak era.

Now, at 46, Punk is once again center stage as he prepares for his high-profile tag team match at the inaugural WWE Wrestlepalooza on Saturday, September 20. Teaming with his wife AJ Lee in her first match since 2015, Punk will face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in one of the event’s marquee bouts.