CM Punk Not Expected At Tonight’s IMPACT Bound For Glory In Chicago

CM Punk is in Chicago tonight.

But not for the reason everyone is hoping.

At least it doesn’t appear so.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Punk is indeed in Chicago tonight, but not at the IMPACT Bound For Glory 2023 premium live event at Cicero Stadium.

Instead, “The Best in the World” is expected to attend tonight’s Chicago Blackhawks NHL home opening game, possibly even working the broadcast presentation.

The game is scheduled to go on the air at 8pm EST., which is the same start time as the IMPACT Bound For Glory 2023 PLE.