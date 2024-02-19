CM Punk On His UFC Run: “I’m Not A Guy That Lives With Regret”

CM Punk attended UFC 298 over the weekend and reflected on his time with the promotion.

Punk’s first pro-MMA fight was against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in 2016, and he lost by first-round submission. In his second fight, he lost to Mike Jackson by decision at UFC 225 in June 2018. That loss, however, was later overturned to a no-contest because Jackson was stripped of his victory after testing positive for marijuana on fight night.

Punk was asked by Aaron Bronsteter at the event why he returned to WWE in November.

“Time. I think time is everything. Saying never, you learn real fast, it’s not just this business or the wrestling business, or any business. It’s life. You never say never. Who ever thought I would fight in the UFC? I was afforded an opportunity by Lorenzo (Fertitta) and Dana (White) and I would be kicking myself to this day if I said ‘no’. I’m not a guy that lives with regret, like I will seize opportunities whether someone on the internet thinks I deserve them or not. I work hard for my dreams, and I will always chase them. I think a lot of clouds parted, and time heals all wounds, so when it came back to wrestling, it was just the right time.”