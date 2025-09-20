CM Punk On Whether He Thought AJ Lee Would Return To WWE

Top WWE star CM Punk spoke with ESPN about a range of topics, including AJ Lee’s shocking return to the company on the September 5th episode of SmackDown after she was gone for 10 long years.

Punk said, “It’s not often that I say nights that happen in this business are perfect, but for me it was. You’d have to ask her, her opinion on it. For me, it was perfect. It needed to happen in Chicago. Luckily, it was right on the calendar; there it was. Perfect. I do not say that often.”

On whether he thought the return would ever happen:

“I think it would have been a hard no. I never bothered her about it. I never asked her. We never watched wrestling, we didn’t talk about it. The ball was always going to be in her court, it just needed to be a conversation. Timing was super important. Timing, in this business, is everything. She’s so busy with everything else, that’s one of the bigger reasons why I just assumed, ‘Ten years, it’s long gone,’ and she has so many irons in so many different fires with production companies, so many different scripts, re-writes, doing her own acting. I just figured she was too busy and it would never happen. I guess timing is everything. One day she asked me, ‘I’m so busy doing stuff, but I have this time coming up. If I were to come back, what would you do? Talk to me. Book it.’ That’s what I do. My brain never shuts off and I said, ‘I would do this, this, and this.’ ‘That’d be fun. That sounds cool.’ The fact that she didn’t say no right away and wasn’t turned off by it, there was a hint of a spark.”

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)