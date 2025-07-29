CM Punk Opens Up About His Final Match With John Cena

During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, top WWE star CM Punk discussed various topics, including his chance to face Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena for the final time during Cena’s retirement tour at Night of Champions, where Cena was defending his title.

Punk said, “I’ve been fortunate to have a pretty long career filled with a lot of great moments. I think that’s just another one. My storied history with Cena, and for it to be wrapping up for him.”

He continued, “I mean, he’s only got, like, 14 to 15 dates left. To be able to be in his orbit during his retirement and get to do fun stuff like that, it meant a lot to me. I’m turning very, very soft in my old age, so I am always just overflowing with gratitude. That moment was absolutely no different. I don’t think anybody expected that. It was a little bit different. It was fun.”

“Super grateful I still can do that and contribute at this level…”

Punk added, “Obviously, I think we’re in the business of creating moments. So again, super grateful I still can do that and contribute at this level.”

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)