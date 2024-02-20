CM Punk & Others Spotted Backstage At WWE RAW

Some big names have been spotted behind-the-scenes at this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

The three-hour WWE on USA Network show emanated from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and featured a number of familiar faces.

Among those backstage at the show this evening, according to PWInsider.com, are CM Punk, Bruce Prichard, who was spotted at Gorilla Position in his return following triceps surgery, as well as multiple SmackDown Superstars getting ready to travel to Perth for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024.