Liv Morgan Explains Absence From WWE TV During 2025

Liv Morgan has opened up in depth about her time away from WWE television in 2025, revealing new details about her experience filming Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo in Japan and the support she received from WWE leadership throughout the process.

Morgan was absent from WWE programming in May 2025 while overseas filming the movie, which marks the third installment in the Bad Lieutenant film series. Speaking with Stephanie McMahon on What’s Your Story, Morgan explained how the opportunity came together.

The film is directed by legendary Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike, known for his disturbing and boundary-pushing work. Morgan admitted she was both drawn to and intimidated by Miike’s reputation.

“Something came across my table. It was the third installment of ‘Bad Lieutenant’ directed by Takashi Miike… He has the scariest films ever. I love horror. I watched his movie ‘Audition,’ and I had to look away.”

Despite initial hesitation, Morgan auditioned—and landed the role.

“I get the script and I love it, but I was like, ‘there is no way.’ I auditioned for it anyway. I get the part. ‘Oh shit.’”

Morgan revealed she spent 17 days in Japan filming the movie and described the role as unlike anything she has ever done before, even teasing that WWE fans will see a completely different side of her on screen.

“The WWE fans are going to see me in a way that I don’t think they’ve ever expected to see me.”

She also credited WWE for allowing her to pursue the opportunity, noting she was surprised by how supportive the company was. Morgan recalled personally asking Paul Levesque (Triple H) for his opinion.

“I remember asking Triple H, ‘Do you like this for me?’ He was like, ‘If I didn’t think it would be good, I wouldn’t let you do it.’ He gave me some advice… ‘Just go for it.’”

Morgan explained that her WWE training translated surprisingly well to film work, particularly working under pressure and performing in limited takes. In fact, much of the movie was shot in single takes, something she described as both vulnerable and rewarding.

“Anything after one take is acting instead of reacting. We kept everything one take… Even if I don’t book another movie for the rest of my life, this is the one.”

The film also stars Lily James and Shun Oguri, and will be distributed by Neon. While no official premiere date has been announced, Morgan mentioned October 2026 as a possible release window.

Following the film, Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder in June 2025, which kept her sidelined for several more months. She officially returned to WWE television in November 2025, before making her first singles in-ring appearance on the January 5, 2026 episode of WWE Raw.

Competing at Barclays Center during the themed RAW is Stranger Things anniversary special, Morgan defeated Lyra Valkyria by pinfall, putting a definitive exclamation point on her comeback with the Oblivion finisher.

With major WrestleMania plans reportedly ahead of her—and a high-profile film role on the horizon—2026 is shaping up to be one of the most significant years of Liv Morgan’s career, both inside and outside the ring.