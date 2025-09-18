CM Punk Teases Future As WWE Commentator When In-Ring Career Comes To An End

CM Punk appeared as a guest on ESPN’s Pardon My Take on Wednesday to promote the WWE WrestlePalooza special event this Saturday in Indianapolis, IN.

During the discussion, “The Best in the World” spoke about his future plans in WWE after his in-ring career is over, and how he is living in the present more these days.

The following are some of the highlights.

On his future plans in WWE after his in-ring career is over: “I’m like the five-tool player, you know? You can put me on commentary. I could ref — that probably wouldn’t work, I’d probably take some attention away from whoever’s in the ring. I mean, there’s so many behind-the-scenes roles. We call them producers now, but in my day we called them agents. There’s people who put shows together. There’s writers, obviously, now. Creative people. I love all aspects of the business. There’s like a thousand hats that I could wear once I’m crippled and I can’t go anymore.”

On living in the present more these days: “I am more present. I’m more, like, in the now. Not worried about yesterday, not worried about what the hell we’re doing tomorrow. And I can enjoy it, because I know this ain’t going to last forever.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.