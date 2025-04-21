CM Punk Teases WWE RAW Appearance Following WrestleMania 41 Shocker

After a stunning betrayal at the end of WrestleMania 41 Night 1, CM Punk has broken his silence regarding Paul Heyman’s shocking turn during the night’s main event.

In a backstage interview with ESPN’s Daniel Cormier, Punk addressed Heyman’s actions and teased a full statement during Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

“I got a lot of thoughts, I got a lot of feelings, and you best believe I’m gonna make everybody tune into Monday Night Raw on Netflix tomorrow night to find out if I have anything to say,” Punk stated. “When I’m gonna say it, it’s gonna be tomorrow night.”

The betrayal by Heyman—longtime friend, advocate, and trusted confidant—clearly struck a nerve with the former WWE Champion. Punk reminded fans that this wasn’t the first time Heyman had crossed him.

“Listen, Paul Heyman—I knew who he was just like he knows who I am. We’ve been friends for a very, very long time. He’s done this to me before. Threw a ladder into my head, and I got 13 staples in my head because of it. So he knows what’s coming.”

Punk continued by highlighting the emotional weight of WrestleMania 41 and why he trusted Heyman to be by his side for what should have been a triumphant moment.

“He made his decision just like I made my decision to bet on—again—‘Maybe, hey, let’s try to do this.’ Because to me, me main eventing WrestleMania was important to me, and I needed to share it with somebody who got me there, somebody who never gave up on me. But now he’s turned on me.”

Fans won’t have to wait long to hear more, as Punk is expected to appear on Monday Night Raw tomorrow night to address the situation live.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full coverage of CM Punk’s response and all the fallout from WrestleMania 41.