CM Punk Threatened To “Quit” In The Heat Of The Moment Following Backstage AEW All In Incident

The fallout from the AEW All In incident with Jack Perry and CM Punk, which turned physical, continues.

Perry did a spot on the windshield of a limo at All In before telling the camera that it was real glass and cry me a river, a reference to a previously reported incident between Perry and Punk a few weeks ago, in which Punk confronted Perry about wanting to use real glass for a segment.

Following the match, Punk and Perry got into a physical altercation, with one side claiming Punk choked out Perry, who was escorted out of the venue. At the same time, Punk stayed before leaving after his first match with Samoa Joe.

PWTorch’s Wade Keller reports, “that in the aftermath of the incident between C.M. Punk and Jack Perry last night that Punk, in the heat of the moment, was threatening to quit AEW over his frustration with everything that happened.”

Punk has made it clear that he wants a drama-free locker room environment for his Collision brand, which has sparked debate about his restrictions on who he does and does not want backstage at those shows.

The AEW production team was informed of the potential change in match order due to the controversy, and there was some concern that the show’s start would have to be delayed in order to accommodate a different opener. As scheduled, Punk competed in the match.

According to an eyewitness, the two crossed paths between Perry’s match and before Punk’s match, where they exchanged words before Punk asked if they had a problem. Perry responded that Punk had started something online, and that was his response to it, a reference to the report that Punk’s camp had spread information designed to make Perry look bad with the real glass story.

At the All In post-event media Q&A, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that an investigation is underway.

According to one veteran AEW wrestler, “Khan has fostered an environment where younger wrestlers without a lot of experience in the national spotlight feel free to “go into business for themselves” online or live on TV to try to settle scores or send messages.”

The same wrestler believes Punk overreacted to Perry and that he should have let it go, while also believing that “more firm leadership would dissuade some wrestlers from sparking these situations.”

According to one source close to management, Perry will bear more of the blame than Punk because he should’ve known his comments during the match would set off a chain reaction.

Backstage, several people in AEW are upset because the incident served as a distraction from All In. While the investigation is still ongoing, sources believe Perry will face more consequences than Punk.

This report appears to explain why Punk appeared to be saying his final goodbyes after the match.