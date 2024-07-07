CM Punk Wants One More Match With John Cena Before His In-Ring Retirement

Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event at the Scotiabank Arena was noteworthy. John Cena announced his retirement plans for 2025, and CM Punk stepped in when Drew McIntyre attempted to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase again.

While speaking at the post-Money In The Bank press conference, Punk discussed Cena’s retirement, stating that he told Cena at the event that he wants to do it one more time, i.e. wrestle, after having so many classic bouts together.

Punk said, “I texted him right away, and I said, ‘Don’t leave before you say hi to me.’ He text back, ‘Haha, have a good one tonight.’ I immediately took that as ‘Piss off, I’m leaving.’ I know he’s busy. He’s filming Peacemaker. I figured he was leaving right away. I was pleasantly surprised to run into him afterward. I told him, ‘I’ll be the guy that drags him out of retirement.’ This retirement that he says he’s going to adhere to, and this is it, and when the final one happens, that’s going to be it. Fifteen years, I’ll drag him out of retirement. Cena, to my career, means a lot. I don’t think there is many people up in that rare air where, if you talk about my career, I feel you have to talk about John. It makes me feel proud that I think if you talk about John’s career, I think you have to talk about me. We’re married in that respect. I’m proud of him. He gets to go out on his terms. I know that is important. I’m looking forward to what he does. I told him, ‘If it’s going to be one more time, we have to do it at least one more time.’”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)