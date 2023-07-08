CM Punk Was AEW’s Top Merchandise Seller In June 2023, WWE’s Top Merchandise Sellers

The top AEW merchandise sellers in June 2023, according to Wrestlenomics.com and F4WOnline.com, were CM Punk, Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed, and Bullet Club Gold.

The following were the top items:

* Bullet Club Gold T-shirt

* Punk Best in the World T-shirt

* Cassidy T-shirt

* Jade Cargill figure

* Punk & FTR The Foundation shirt

Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Steve Austin, LA Knight, and the NWO were the top merchandise sellers for WWE in June 2023.

The following were the top items:

* Rhea Ripley She’s My Mami tee

* LA Knight tee

* WCW Bash at the Beach tank top

* Bloodline We the Ones tee

* NWO tee