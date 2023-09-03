CM Punk’s Firing From AEW Was Likely Caused By Neutral Witness Statement

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW has released CM Punk. The announcement was made via AEW’s official social media accounts.

Various versions of what happened between Punk and Jack Perry last Sunday at AEW All In have emerged over the last few days. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has multiple versions of the story from all sides. Meltzer tweeted that the investigation’s findings led to Punk’s firing, and the non-wrestler eyewitness account is probably the best explanation for why Punk was fired.

The full story can be found in the Wrestling Observer. Here’s a snippet from the non-wrestler neutral party’s version of the story:

“Another version, and this would be a neutral source who was not a wrestler but was there and witnessed it and his version was that right after Perry came to the back, Punk went nose-to-nose with him aggressively and asked him if he had a problem. That person said Perry said he was just looking to get heat as a heel. Punk shoved him hard, Perry got in his face and in that version Punk sucker punched him and went for a choke. People immediately broke it up and Khan was yelling at Punk to let him go.”

That should answer some of the questions about why Jack Perry was not fired. The question now is whether WWE will be interested in Punk or if Punk wants to continue his career in pro wrestling.