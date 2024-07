CM Punk announced on WWE RAW that he had been cleared and wanted to fight Drew McIntyre. McIntyre made an appearance and mocked Punk. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce then confirmed that the match will be held at Summerslam.

In addition, Pearce stated that he had a referee issue. Seth Rollins’ music played, and Rollins confirmed that he would be a special guest referee for Punk vs. McIntyre at SummerSlam.