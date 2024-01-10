Cody Rhodes Advertised For Upcoming WWE SmackDown Events

WWE is on its way to the Royal Rumble PLE later this month in Tampa, FL, and the company’s recent business success continues as it sells out arenas, draws strong ratings, and boosts merchandise sales.

WWE wants to maintain the momentum heading into WrestleMania across their television shows, which include Raw, NXT, and SmackDown.

Since returning from injury a year ago, Cody Rhodes has been a workhorse for the company, appearing on RAW and SmackDown whenever needed. He and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins have held down the fort on RAW, as Undisputed WWE Universal Roman Reigns has made few appearances due to his part-time schedule.

Rhodes announced his January schedule, which included appearances at two SmackDown events, one this Friday in Lincoln, NE, and another on January 19 from Atlanta, GA. It is unclear whether he will appear on television, as he may be called in for the dark matches.

Rhodes has already declared for the Men’s Royal Rumble match, following a Street Fight against Shinsuke Nakamura on Monday’s WWE RAW.